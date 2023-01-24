Union Minister visits Bhadrachalam

Khammam: Union Minister BL Verma on Monday visited temple town Bhadrachalam. He was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders and workers. He performed special pujas at Lord Rama temple. Later, he addressed the party rank and file at a meeting in the town.

Verma alleged that the BRS government failed to develop the temple town. He said the people had been suffered due to floods for the last many years, but the BRS government had not spent a single rupee for their safety as well as the development of the town. He said it had been six months it was promised by the CM KCR that Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on the housing for the flood-affected, but it was not kept.