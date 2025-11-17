Unite as a vote bank: Bandi Sanjay’s call to Hindus

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay stressed the need for consolidation and urged Hindus to act collectively as a “vote bank” to safeguard their interests.

On Sunday, addressing the members during the annual Karthika Vanabhojanalu celebrations organised by members of the Kapu community, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar made a series of strong remarks.

Bandi Sanjay referred to the recent Jubilee Hills by election results, claiming they had created a situation of political imbalance. He asserted that the outcome had left certain communities vulnerable while simultaneously intensifying sentiments among sections of Hindu voters. Stressing the need for consolidation, he urged Hindus to act collectively as a “vote bank” to safeguard their interests.

The minister called upon Hindus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who had converted to other religions to return to their original faith, describing this as “ghar wapsi.” He maintained that the doors of Hindu Dharma were always open for those willing to return, and argued that changing religions amounted to betraying the deities of one’s birth.

“Sanatana Dharma is great, and being born a Hindu is a matter of pride,” he declared, adding that all castes should work together for the welfare of their communities while upholding the values of Hinduism.

Bandi Sanjay further emphasised that the protection of Sanatana Dharma was his personal mission. He linked his appeal to broader political currents, noting that the campaign by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in support of Sanatana Dharma was prompting some Hindus who had converted to other religions to reconsider their choices. According to him, this trend reflected a growing re evaluation of identity and faith among sections of society.