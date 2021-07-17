Unite to fight against TRS’ corrupt rule: TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Dalits

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon Dalits to fight for their rights. Addressing party State SC Morcha executive meeting at Vemulawada on Friday, he asked the 18 per cent of the SCs in the State to forge unity to fight for justice and for this, he called upon the leaders of SC Morcha to lead the fight.

Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's rule has become as the number one corrupt regime in the country, Sanjay demanded the TRS to spell out reasons for not making a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of the State as promised. "Why KCR removed a Dalit from Deputy CM position?" he questioned.

Stating that there is no possibility for the formation of smaller States, had Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar did not make Article 3 part of the Constitution, the BJP leader alleged that KCR had totally forgotten this after separate Telangana State was formed. The Chief Minister didn't have time even to garland Dr Ambedkar to pay respects, he criticised.

Taking a dig at the TRS government, the Karimnagar MP said, "The State government says that lands are not available to procure and to implement distribution of three acres to Dalits. But it finds plenty of lands to sell".

The BJP leader stated that the party cadre should take it as a responsibility to protect Mother Telangana and democracy in the State can be protected by BJP only. 'The TRS government was resorting to slap PD Act against the leaders, who were fighting against the State government. But it should know that the BJP leaders and cadre worked with courage even when they faced life threat from Naxals.

Some have even lost their lives but stood for the ideals and worked for the party,' he said. Criticising the Communists and TRS leaders for practicing double standards, Sanjay stated that they do pray to Lord Ram, but demand not to construct Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Similarly, they were opposing scrapping triple talaq, he stated. Sanjay reminded that more number of SCs were in BJP and all along it stood for the cause of Dalits. Appreciating the active participation of SC Morcha in serving people during corona pandemic, he said SC Morcha members did not care about their lives in serving the needy.

He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phot was not displayed when the Centre was providing free rice to people. He asked SC Morcha leaders to stage dharna before ration shops on July 20 and to tour every village to strengthen the party.

Sanjay Kumar said BJP would give party tickets to SCs even in general seats and asked them to play a key role in Telangana Prajaswamya Padayatra, which he will be launching from August 9.