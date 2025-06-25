United Forum of People's Associations Pays Glowing Tributes to Telangana Activist Comrade Gopal Reddy on His 24th Death Anniversary

Gadwal: A heartfelt homage was paid to veteran Telangana statehood movement activist Comrade Muchchoni Palle Gopal Reddy on the occasion of his 24th death anniversary, at a solemn gathering organized in Ieeja Mandal headquarters. The memorial event was held by his sons Bharat Kumar and Bhagat Kumar Reddy, and witnessed the participation of several key leaders from the United Forum of People's Associations (Prajāsanghāla Aikya Vedika).

Prominent social and political activists including Nagar Doddi Venkatramudu, Ramachandra Reddy, Kuruvapalle Pallayya, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Sakali Anjaneyulu, Mittadoddi Narasimhulu, and Chittem Krishnanna, among others, gathered to honor the late leader’s memory.

In their tributes, the forum members reflected on the contributions of Comrade Gopal Reddy to people's movements and recalled his key role in the struggle for the formation of the Telangana state. Noting his commitment to the upliftment of marginalized communities, speakers hailed his lifelong dedication to public welfare, social justice, and grassroots activism.

Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of remembering such leaders who selflessly worked for the cause of Telangana, especially during times when statehood was still a distant dream. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Gopal Reddy’s life and continue the legacy of public service and democratic activism.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by the leaders and participants to uphold the ideals of equality and justice for which Comrade Gopal Reddy stood throughout his life. The commemorative program served not only as a tribute but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made by unsung heroes in the Telangana statehood movement.