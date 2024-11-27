Uniting for the Future: Handloom Weavers Demand Welfare and Reform

Gadwal: A preparatory meeting titled “Chenetha Padugu Pekala Atmiya Sammelanam” is currently underway across Telangana to ensure the success of the upcoming grand conference for handloom weavers scheduled for December 10, 2024.

Demands for the Welfare of Handloom Weavers

Vanam Shanti Kumar, President of the Telangana Handloom Workers Association, demanded the establishment of a Handloom Weavers Welfare Board with a budget allocation of ₹1,000 crores. He emphasized the following:

1. Impact of Policy Decisions:

The Modi government dismantled key schemes such as the Handloom and Textiles Board, Handicrafts Board, ICICI Health Insurance, and Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Yojana, all of which were hard-fought achievements.

Unlike previous governments, which exempted handloom products from GST, the introduction of GST under the current government has severely affected the handloom industry.

The UPA government allocated ₹2,000 crores in the 2013-14 budget for handloom development, while the current government allocated a mere ₹200 crores, promoting privatization of the sector.

2. Challenges Facing the Handloom Industry:

The survival of handloom artisans, who uphold cultural and social pride, is at stake due to the lack of governmental support.

Many weavers in Telangana are facing starvation and are driven to suicides due to unemployment and neglect by authorities.

3. Call for Unity and Action:

Vanam Shanti Kumar urged all handloom workers to unite and prepare for collective action to counter these challenges.

Proposed Measures:

Reinstatement of schemes abolished by the central government.

Immediate establishment of a welfare board with ₹1,000 crore funding.

Provision of ₹5 lakh investment assistance for every handloom worker.

Revival of the "Triptha Pattu" scheme.

Continuation of cash transfer under the yarn and dye subsidy scheme.

Introduction of housing-cum-work sheds for homeless handloom workers.

Implementation of a comprehensive health insurance scheme for weavers.

Waiver of existing handloom loans.

Procurement of handloom textiles stored in cooperative societies through TESCO and prompt release of funds.

Elections for handloom cooperative societies, pending for the last 11 years, must be held immediately.

Participants and Resolutions:

The conference also highlighted the neglect of cooperative societies through the appointment of personal in-charges instead of democratically elected boards. Resolutions were passed to demand immediate action on procurement of handloom textiles and strengthening cooperative societies.

Prominent participants included:

Dr. PGK Venkateshwara Rao (National Committee Member, All India Weavers Federation)

Karre Basavaraj (President, Himavartini Cooperative Society)

Ganji Murali Dhar (General Secretary, Telangana Handloom Workers Association)

Musham Narahari (State Secretary)

Varkala Chandrasekhar (State Leader)

M. Satyanarayana (Manager, Aija Handloom Cooperative Society)

K. Veeresh (Director, Eklaspur Society)

M. Raghu, K. Veeranna, and other weavers.

Vanam Shanti Kumar concluded by stating that united efforts and unwavering determination are essential to overcome the challenges and secure a better future for the handloom industry.