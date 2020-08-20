University of Hyderabad entrance exams from September 24

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad is getting ready to hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. Announcing this at an online media interaction, the Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Professor Appa Rao Podile said the University is going ahead with this schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.



A record number of over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year will appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country. The University, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November.

Sharing details of the University's strategy for the resumption of academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that about 2000 post-graduate students in the ongoing batch will be starting classes online from Thursday, August 20.

The University has geared up for this online semester by installing a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the ICT infrastructure at the departments and Schools.