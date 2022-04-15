Unnat Bharath Abhiyan: Students, faculty take up survey in villages

Hyderabad: The Centre for Pharmaceutical Sciences, IST, JNTU-Hyderabad participated in Unnat Bharath Abhiyan, a flagship programme of Union Ministry of Education (MoE), to work with villages for their development, from April 11 to 13. Dr M Sunitha Reddy acted as the principal investigator and coordinator of the programme, Aziz Nagar, Peddamangalaram, Chilkur, Amdapur, Reddypalli villages were adopted for the development in collaboration with the district administration.

Along with the Institute of Science and Technology students, a few local college students (about 150-200) collected information for a household primary survey. The students covered all villages, with the help of the district collectorate officials, project directors, sarpanches, secretaries, MPDOs.

The faculty and students were involved in village development plan in collaboration with the district administration. The participants conducted door-to-door survey. With the help of local village authorities, they collected information in the prescribed questionnaire. In an interaction platform with students and local villagers shared their grievances and difficulties with the participants. This provided a great learning experience for students and faculty. The collected data will be compiled, analysed, and sent to the authorities, said Dr Reddy.