UoH's battle moves from classrooms to courtrooms: Who will win?

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has become the center of student protests as scholars and activists raise their voices against land encroachment and police action on campus. What began as a resistance to the Telangana government's decision to allocate land for IT development has now escalated into a broader movement, calling attention to police brutality and administrative neglect.

What is the issue?

According to Ph.D. scholar Dhanunjay, the roots of this conflict go back to 2003, when the government allocated land to IGM Bharat for sports development. However, as IGM Bharat failed to utilize the land for its intended purpose, the government reclaimed it. Instead of redirecting it for student-related activities or ecological conservation, the state now plans to develop an IT hub, sparking student outrage.

“The government initially justified its decision by stating that alternative land had been provided to the university, but this space is ecologically significant. The area is home to rich biodiversity, including rare species of trees, antelopes, and reptiles. Cutting down this green cover for IT development is unacceptable,” Dhanunjay explained.

The student protests intensified when Telangana police intervened, charging and detaining students for their involvement in the demonstrations. “On Ugadi, we were merely observing the developments, yet we were forcibly taken away in police vans,” Dhanunjay stated. He described the police action as excessively harsh, with students being manhandled, dragged, and even sustaining torn clothing in the scuffle.

Police action and legal battle

The police crackdown saw Ph.D. scholars Erram Naveen and Rohith Bond arrested on severe, non-bailable charges under multiple sections of the law, including 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3), and 351(3) r/w 3(5) BNS. They have been remanded in Sangareddy jail for over a week, with bail yet to be granted.

The UoH Students’ Union strongly condemned the police’s actions, stating, “The Telangana police, acting as agents of the Congress government, have turned the university into a battleground, suppressing student voices with ruthless force. Their brutality jeopardizes students’ careers, health, and fundamental rights.”

The union vowed to continue their struggle, calling for immediate intervention from the state government and the release of their fellow scholars.

Political and social responses

UoH Student Union President Umesh Ambedkar criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for deploying JCBs to clear the land instead of sending Ugadi greetings. “This is not the first time. During Ramadan as well, the government used similar tactics when students were not present,” he remarked. Ambedkar accused the administration of deliberately targeting vulnerable times to execute their plans and suppress student resistance.

Meanwhile, social activists, environmentalists, and academics have begun rallying behind the students. Joel Prabhakar, a UoH alumnus and District Youth Officer in Tamil Nadu, acknowledged the deep-rooted connection between the university and its surrounding environment. Environmentalists warn that losing the university’s green spaces will have dire consequences for Hyderabad’s ecological balance.

The Road Ahead

Despite the arrests and intimidation, students remain determined. “This fight is not just about land; it is about protecting biodiversity, preserving educational spaces, and upholding our rights,” Dhanunjay asserted. Protestors have sought support from NGOs, environmental organizations, and prominent public figures like actor Prakash Raj and composer Mani Sharma, who have publicly expressed their solidarity.

Legal battles are ongoing, with the matter now under review. The students remain hopeful that the judicial system will uphold their cause and prevent further encroachment on educational and ecological spaces.

The coming days will be crucial, as students and activists prepare for continued demonstrations, legal challenges, and public appeals to safeguard one of Hyderabad’s last green spaces from commercial exploitation.