Upasana recovers from covid, suggests all to be careful
The Tollywood mega power star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tested positive for novel coronavirus last week and has recovered now.
Hyderabad: The Tollywood mega power star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tested positive for novel coronavirus last week and has recovered now. She added that she got a mild attack as she was vaccinated. Taking to her Instagram page, she Upasana Konidela wrote "Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll along with Rest breaks.( learning to listen to my body ).
Had covid last week. Mild attack cos I was vaccinated. Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins. Super Scared of the aftermath. Ppl say I'm gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. ( nothing happening as of now ). Need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me."
She further wrote "Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ). It's better to be safe but also live life to the fullest. Btw I only tested cos I was gng to meet my grandparents in Chennai. If not wouldn't have even known. Thank u @zebahassan for helping me get bk in action. Special thanks to Dr Subba Reddy & Dr Veerprakash at the @theapollohospitals Hyderabad."