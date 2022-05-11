Upasana recovers from covid, suggests all to be careful

Hyderabad: The Tollywood mega power star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tested positive for novel coronavirus last week and has recovered now. She added that she got a mild attack as she was vaccinated. Taking to her Instagram page, she Upasana Konidela wrote "Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll along with Rest breaks.( learning to listen to my body ).

Had covid last week. Mild attack cos I was vaccinated. Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins. Super Scared of the aftermath. Ppl say I'm gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. ( nothing happening as of now ). Need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me."

She further wrote "Not sure if Covid is coming back full swing ( for various reasons ). It's better to be safe but also live life to the fullest. Btw I only tested cos I was gng to meet my grandparents in Chennai. If not wouldn't have even known. Thank u @zebahassan for helping me get bk in action. Special thanks to Dr Subba Reddy & Dr Veerprakash at the @theapollohospitals Hyderabad."