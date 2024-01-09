Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy inaugurates Dental hospital

Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy and Bannala Geetha Praveen Mudhiraj inaugurated the Ivory Smile Dental Care Hospital in Uppal on Sunday. During the inauguration, they emphasized the importance of dental care and the significance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums. They compared a beautiful smile to pearls and stressed the need for proper care to prevent dental issues.

They highlighted that dental hospitals are particularly beneficial for individuals who consume substances like paan, tobacco, and gutka, which can harm their teeth. Dental hospitals also play a crucial role in correcting birth defects and addressing dental problems caused by various medical conditions.





The MLA and Corporator expressed their happiness in establishing the Ivory Smile Dental Care Hospital in Uppal and congratulated Dr. Phanitej Padmasolala and Haritha Rambatla for their efforts in setting up the hospital.



Dr. Phanitej and Haritha outlined the various treatments and services offered at the hospital, including root canal treatment, dental implants, extractions, cosmetic dentistry, braces, dental restoration, and tooth jewel facilities.

Several prominent individuals, including BRS senior leaders, Dr. Chittaranjan, Dr. Cn. Srinivas, Dr. Yudhishtar, Dr. Yusuf Qureshi, Nayakad Edula Kondal Reddy Chief Secretary Kokunda Jagan, Bingi Srinivas, Muddam Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood, Cheryala Srinivas Neta, Balakrishna, Md Farkak, Building Owner Ramu, Azad, Masa Shekhar, Gopal Reddy, Naveen Chari, and others, were also present at the event.