Uppal MLA inaugurates new farmers store in Habsiguda

Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and Telangana State BRS senior leader Ragidi Lakshmareddy have jointly inaugurated a new clothing store at Habsiguda Division Street No. 8. The showroom, named Raimonds KN Fashion was inaugurated in the presence of Ashwin Reddy and Suresh Goudgar, the managers of the store.









The event began with the lighting of the Jyoti and a puja ceremony conducted by the chief guests. Several BRS presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries, senior leaders, public representatives, and workers from the Habsiguda division also participated in large numbers in the program.

