Live
- Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari
- TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urges to conduct Sankranti celebrations with responsibility
- Food inflation remains a big worry for Modi govt
- Telangana: Notification released for by-election of two vacant MLC seats
- Bandi Sanjay questions Congress on not asking for CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project
- Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket
- Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy asks Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from criticism
- Google Faces Setbacks as Fitbit Leaders Depart and AR Employees Face Layoffs
- Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.83 cr
- YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku receives a warm welcome in Chandragiri
Just In
Uppal MLA inaugurates new farmers store in Habsiguda
Highlights
Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and Telangana State BRS senior leader Ragidi Lakshmareddy have jointly inaugurated a new clothing store at Habsiguda...
Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and Telangana State BRS senior leader Ragidi Lakshmareddy have jointly inaugurated a new clothing store at Habsiguda Division Street No. 8. The showroom, named Raimonds KN Fashion was inaugurated in the presence of Ashwin Reddy and Suresh Goudgar, the managers of the store.
The event began with the lighting of the Jyoti and a puja ceremony conducted by the chief guests. Several BRS presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries, senior leaders, public representatives, and workers from the Habsiguda division also participated in large numbers in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS