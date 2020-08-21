Upper castes call the shots at natl, State level: Swamy Goud

Hyderabad: Former Council Chairman K Swamy Goud on Thursday said that the few castes are running democracy in the State and power is limited to very few people.



The TRS leader was speaking in a programme organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Narayan Guru. He said that few castes are calling the shots not only at the national level but also at the State level.

Swamy Goud said that the evil of the caste system is strengthening in the country and these upper castes are suppressing the weaker sections. The weaker sections are subject to attacks from these upper castes people. "We are remembering Narayan Guru again because school and temples are limited to very few people in the country," said Swamy Goud.

Swamy Goud has been away from active politics after his term as Council chairman ended. He was not seen in the TRS programmes as sources said that he was not invited. The TRS leader had expected a berth in Cabinet as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised.

However, V Srinivas Goud was lucky to get the ministerial berth as he was also from the employees association. While Srinivas Goud was from Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, Swamy Goud was TNGO president.