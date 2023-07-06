  • Menu
Upset over removing Bandi from State president post, BJP leader attempts suicide

Khammam Town BJP Vice President G Srinivas tried to hang himself after hearing the news that Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of State president by the BJP leadership

Hyderabad: A Khammam district BJP leader who was upset after the party high command replaced G Kishan Reddy as State party ptresident in place of Bandi Sanjay, tried to end his life. He is being treated at the hospital and his health condition is currently stable. The police have no information in this regard.

According to a viral post on social media, Khammam Town BJP Vice President G Srinivas tried to hang himself after hearing the news that Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of State president by the BJP leadership.

The family members immediately took him to the hospital. It is reported that he is currently receiving treatment and his life is out of danger. According to media sources, the party sources have confirmed the same. Bandi has not been assigned any post till now.

