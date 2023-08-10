Upset over son not clearing CA exam, woman ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an shocking incident, a woman reportedly committed suicide at Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It is learnt that she was upset over son not clearing Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam. The woman identified as Pushpa Jyothi (41), a housewife, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house.



On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Worried over his future, Jyothi took the extreme step when she was alone at home. Her husband is a private employee. The couple has two sons and one of them recently appeared in the CA exam.