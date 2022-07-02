US team praises services of SGES

Kothagudem: A delegation from the US led by Rep. JA Moore visited Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation's offices in Hyderabad and Palvancha on Friday.

They received a grand welcome by society founder N Suresdya and his team.

Rep JA Moore expressed satisfaction on the five- day India tour. He said the delegation members Duane Cooper and his team attended seminars and met millennial leaders in Mumbai.

JA Moore spoke about the society's education, healthcare, sustainability, and social service initiatives and appreciated the Foundation's climate change programmes like tree for life and no to plastic etc.

He said that, as a staunch supporter and personal friend of US Vice President Kamala Harris, he endorsed her 2020 candidacy along with President Joe Biden.

He said, "That's why I joined Shyamala Gopalan's advisory board." The Foundation was created to honour Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American mother who influenced her daughter Kamala Harris' life.

In New Delhi, the US team met educational and entrepreneurial leaders. JA Moore praised India for developing the Covid-19 vaccine. "India is home to many vaccines that are being developed indigenously or manufactured in collaboration, and the credit for this victory over pandemic goes to PM Narendra Modi and his government," he added.

The delegation praised N Suresh Reddy for taking on the mission and for the Foundation's influential work, especially Sri World School, which aspires to revolutionise the education sector by providing never-before-seen educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world's most distinctive educational Projects, "I will share my findings of the with Vice President's office soon after reaching US," JA Moore said.

The US delegation paid grand tributes to Dr. Shyamala Gopalan on Friday in Hyderabad. Many eminent people from both States participated in the programme.

The delegation felicitated the great astrologer Guruji MN Ramana Rao and expressed their happiness over meeting him.

Duane Cooper Owner at Strategic Films was also present.