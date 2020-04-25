Use safe chemicals in disinfectant tunnels: Telangana High Court

The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Friday heard a taken up PIL on establishing disinfectant tunnels at public offices, market places, hospitals etc., to avoid the further outbreak of coronavirus.



Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan while hearing the public interest litigation observed that the Government says that it is not recommended to erect these disinfectant tunnels. In fact it has some health hazards on persons who are subjected through it. It merely sprays a chemical on human garments and does not protect the human body and if at all any person affected with Covid-19 goes through it, then other unaffected persons will be prone to Covid-19. The Bench also pointed out that even dermatologists have advised against the erection of disinfectant tunnels. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed Advocate General BS Prasad to discuss the matter with the Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine and find out which safe chemical can be used in the disinfectant tunnels.

CJ said, two disinfectant tunnels have been ordered to be erected at High Court during this situation but for the ambiguity prevailing over this issue, it has been put on hold. The case has been adjourned for two weeks.