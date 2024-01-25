Using a fridge in house, be cautious

Komuram Bheem: AC fires are common and short circuits occur due to electrical wires in the house. It is known fact that if electronic item that are used regularly can cause a short circuit, but panic triggered after houses gutted in fire after a massive flames erupted from a house. But as there was no loss of life, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. So, let's find out what caused the short circuit in that house. Not only that, you have to be careful with those things.

A fire broke out in a house near Potti Sriramulu Square in the district centre. A large fire broke out from the house on Thursday morning. But it seems that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the fridge. A major danger was narrowly averted as the people in the house, who had noticed earlier, ran out. 20 grams of gold, 1 kg of silver, 3 lakhs in cash, fridge, bed, cooking utensils and clothes were burnt in the fire.

As soon as the information was received, the firemen reached the spot and brought the fire under control. As everything was burnt down in the fire.