Uttam heads TG govt cabinet panel

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the State government has constituted a three-member Cabinet Sub Committee...

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the State government has constituted a three-member Cabinet Sub Committee headed by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study and recommend the modalities and guidelines on the national framework for sediment management. The recommendations would help in the restoration of the storage capacity of reservoirs in the State.

Hyderabad's Jala Soudha will host the first cabinet committee meeting on Friday. State Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao and Excise Minister J Krishna Rao would be the members of the subcommittee.

