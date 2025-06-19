Live
Uttam Kumar Reddy briefs on meeting with CR Patil on Godavari -Bankacharla project
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed concerns over Godavari-Banakacharla project in a media briefing following discussions with Union...
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed concerns over Godavari-Banakacharla project in a media briefing following discussions with Union Minister for Jal Sakti, CR Patil, in Delhi. Reddy emphasised the apprehensions voiced by local farmers and residents regarding the project, stating that these concerns were communicated to the Union Minister, who assured that they would be taken into account.
"We have requested the swift issuance of the Krishna Tribunal's verdict," Reddy said, highlighting the urgency of the matter. He further proposed the potential of the Ichchampalli-Nagarjunasagar link to transport water from the Penna Basin, indicating Telangana's willingness to engage in discussions over this connection.
He said that Union Minister Patil has promised to facilitate a meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states to address ongoing issues. Reddy noted that many projects in Telangana have not yet received central approval and urged for funding to support the Musi revival project and appealed for water allocations for various state initiatives, including the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Sammakka Sarakka, and Thummadihatti projects.