Uttam refutes speculations on removing ration cards

Hyderabad: Dismissing speculations that the State government is cancelling all the ration cards in Telangana, Minister for Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy has clarified that there is no such move in the State government and his government has not removed a single ration card in the State.

At a time when the Congress government is accepting applications from people for the implementation of six guarantees, a post saying that Revanth Reddy government is cancelling ration cards on a large scale has gone viral on social media.

The social media post said that a total of 95,040 ration cards have been cancelled in Medchal district alone and soon there is a possibility of cancelling the ration cards at the same level in other districts as well.

With beneficiaries expressing serious concern over the speculations, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi asked Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for clarity on the platform of X (Twitter) whether this news is true.

Responding to this, the Minister dismissed the news of cancellation of ration cards and clarified that these news are complete lies.