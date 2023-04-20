Uttam-Revanth rift widens further

Hyderabad: It seems the rift between former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy widened further.

Revanth's unilateral decision to hold a big unemployed rally and meeting at Mahatma Gandhi University, in Nalgonda, on Thursday did not go well with Uttam.

Uttam strongly opposed the TPCC chief 's decision to hold the meeting in Nalgonda, which comes under the purview of his Lok Sabha constituency.

The former TPCC chief lodged a complaint with the party high comman against Revanth for taking the decision to hold such rallies without informing the local party in-charges. The AICC leadership reacted instantly and asked Revanth to cancel the programme. Leaders said Uttam was not happy with Revanth's leadership as the latter was promoting his group leaders in the assembly segments where the Nalgonda MP has a strong hold. "

Revanth's supporters have been holding separate Congress meetings in Kodad, Huzurnagar and other Assembly segments under the Nalgonda LS Parliamentary seat in the recent times.

Uttam has already told the TPCC chief to stay away from involving in party affairs in his Assembly segments".

In retaliation to Revanth's group politics in his Lok Sabha segment, Uttam did not invite Revanth to Iftar party hosted by him in Huzurnagar on Tuesday. Revanth has also not been attending party programmes conducted in Uttam's areas.

Leaders said the former Congress chief was angry with Revanth for holding the rally without his knowledge.

Sources said Revanth was planning to field his close aides as party candidates in many Assembly segments in the Nalgonda LS constituency in the next elections. To counter Revanth's domination, Uttam has been making fast political moves to continue his hold with the help of party high command.