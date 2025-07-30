Live
Vaccination Ensures Child Health – Medical Officer Dr. A. Swapna
Nagar kurnool: A child immunization program was conducted on Wednesday at the Primary Health Center in Uppununtala Mandal, under the supervision of Medical Officer Dr. A. Swapna.
On this occasion, Dr. Swapna stated, “The vaccination process, which begins immediately after birth, must be administered to every child on time.” She emphasized that the government provides free vaccines for children from birth up to 10 years of age to protect them from various diseases, and it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their children are vaccinated on time.
She added that only children who receive all necessary vaccines will grow up to be healthy in the future.
Later, she conducted health checkups for pregnant women visiting the hospital and explained the necessary precautions they should take during pregnancy.
ANMs, ASHA workers, and parents participated in the program.