"Vadde Obanna: A Revolutionary Hero’s Legacy Celebrated on His 218th Birth Anniversary".

Gadwal : Aija Mandal witnessed the grand celebrations of Vadde Obanna's 218th birth anniversary, organized under the aegis of the Aija Mandal Vaddera Association and the All-Party Committee. The event was held at the main junction opposite the KBS Bank in Aija town.

A Revolutionary Ally of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Vadde Obanna, a revolutionary leader and close associate of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, played a crucial role in challenging British colonial rule. Recognized as one of the earliest freedom fighters of Telugu land, Obanna's legacy of valor and sacrifice was honored by the state government, which has officially designated January 11 as Vadde Obanna Jayanti, to be celebrated annually henceforth.

Life and Struggle

Born on January 11, 1807, in Nossam village, Sanjamala Mandal, Nandyala district, Obanna was the son of Vadde Subbaiah and Subbamma. His father served as the village guard (Talari). The families of Obanna and Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy shared close ties, fostering a friendship between the two that lasted until their deaths.

Obanna joined Narasimha Reddy's rebellion against the British in 1845, sparked by injustices such as the suspension of village guards’ salaries, denial of pensions to Narasimha Reddy’s lineage, and excessive taxation imposed on farmers despite widespread famine and crop failure. The movement, which lasted for a year, saw Obanna serve as the military commander under Narasimha Reddy’s leadership. Together, they carried out guerrilla-style attacks, including a raid on the Kovelakuntla sub-treasury on July 10, 1846.

Call to Preserve and Spread Obanna’s Legacy

Speaking at the event, leaders from various political parties hailed Vadde Obanna as a revolutionary who shook the foundations of the British regime. They emphasized the importance of educating future generations about his contributions to India’s freedom struggle. They called for the inclusion of Obanna's history in the school curricula of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to ensure his legacy lives on.

The celebrations saw the participation of leaders from the All-Party Committee, members of the Aija Mandal Vaddera Association, and residents of Aija Mandal and town. The event underscored the collective responsibility to honor and remember the sacrifices of leaders like Vadde Obanna, whose bravery continues to inspire generations.















