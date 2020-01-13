Vaktha grooms participants to face huge audiences

Hyderabad: The participants of Vaktha, a two-day training session on public speaking, described their experience as a 'turning point' in their lives.

They found the tips provided by experts as significant for grooming themselves to face huge audience.

The training programme jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on January 11 and 12 inspired scores of aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen.

Some of participants of 84th batch described this as a complete transformation in their attitude and body language within two days of training and asserted to maintain poise like an 'orator'.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of training, they termed this training as a life-time experience, which will transform them to become public speakers.

The Director (Training), Kapil Group and the lead faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy said that the public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice.

He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking. K Srikanth, another faculty explained important techniques of Voice Modulation, since a good speaker maintains a high tone while delivering the speech.

He made students practice some of the important tips and showed how voice culture and modulation can make a person an effective public speaker.

He also trained the participants on maintaining their posture while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place.

He explained as to how the orator, should communicate the subject with the coordinating actions of hands.

While providing their feedback, Dr Chandra Kishore Dhage, based in Tirupathi felt that the skills learnt from the two-day training would further help him in communication with his students and peers and push his argument of upholding ethical and humanitarian behaviour while dealing with patients. U Rama Krishna, found himself comfortable while speaking from the dais.

He felt like having controlled behaviour on stage of himself, who would otherwise found himself sweating, with increased heartbeat.

S Venkata Ramana, from Visakhapatnam said that the faculty was able to elucidate all the technical aspects with appropriate examples and he was able to grasp them like small child who learns his basics.