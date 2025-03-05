Live
Just In
Vamshi Chand Reddy Criticises Teenmaar Mallanna’s Remarks
Hyderabad: Congress leader and CWC member Vamshi Chand Reddy has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Teenmaar Mallanna, dismissing them as mere attempts to stay relevant in politics.
Speaking to the media, Vamshi Chand Reddy clarified that his contest in the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha elections was a decision taken by the Congress high command. He refuted Mallanna’s claims that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was responsible for his electoral defeat, asserting that such statements were baseless.
"The BJP's victory in Mahbubnagar was a result of the political nexus between the BRS and BJP. Their coordinated strategies worked against the Congress," he alleged.
Vamshi Chand Reddy further stated that from the Chief Minister to grassroots-level workers, every Congress member had put in efforts to secure his win in the elections. He reiterated his commitment to the party and dismissed Mallanna’s comments as politically motivated.