Vanamahotsava objectives should be completed: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil

District Collector Jitesh V. on Vana Mahotsava with the officials of all departments in the conference hall of the IDOC office on Tuesday regarding the goals of planting saplings by the respective departments as part of the Vanamahotsavam.

Patil held a meeting with District Forest Officer Krishna Goud.The target is 65 lakh 14 thousand and in order to exceed the target, the district authorities have ordered to complete the target given by the departments. He directed the officers of all the departments to prepare an action plan for taking saplings from the forest department nursery in the district.

As part of the Vana mahotsava, as per the target assigned to the district, the places for planting saplings should be identified and pits should be dug. PlantsAlong with planting, steps should be taken to take care of the plants and geo-tagging should be done for each planted plant. The Collector advised the Education Department officials that every school premises must have munaga, curry leaves, chinta, amla and velag plants. Engineering officials have been advised to plant subabu saplings on both sides of all the canals in the district.

Officials of all departments of DRDO Vidya Chandana in this programand others participated.