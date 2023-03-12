Vande Bharat train’s front portion damaged after it hits buffalo in Khammam

Khammam: In a shocking incident, a front portion of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam bound Vande Bharat Express (20834) suffered partial damage when the train hit a buffalo between Chintakani-Bonakal stations in the district on Saturday.



In the incident that took place during evening hours, the nose cone cover of the driver's coach was damaged when the train was on its way to Visakhapatnam. The partly damaged train departed from the spot after a delay of 25 minutes.

The incident in Khammam was one of the many such incidents that occurred since the launch of the train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2019 raising questions about the train's build quality.

Incidentally, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also mentioned the frequent accidents that the Vande Bharat trains were meeting with, pointing out the extremely poor build quality of the train even when the BJP-led Centre was trying to project it as a major advancement in the Indian railway system and Modi going around the country flagging off one train after the other.