Vedanta Institute holds session on leadership skills

Hyderabad: Vedanta Institute Hyderabad, a charitable trust registered in Telangana and committed to personal and professional transformation, conducted an enriching session titled, “The Inner Edge: Life, Leadership & Lasting Impact” at JBR Architecture College on Tuesday. The event was exclusively curated for students and faculty from the JB Group of Educational Institutions, igniting a powerful dialogue on achieving excellence in governance, business, and relationships.

The session was led by Jayashankar Krishnamurthy, a facilitator from Vedanta Institute. Drawing from timeless Indian wisdom and contemporary challenges, he guided the audience on how to build the mindset, values, and habits of true achievers. His interactive and thought-provoking delivery emphasized character, clarity, and commitment as the true drivers of personal and professional growth.

This insightful program was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Ar. J. Gayatri, Joint Secretary of the JBR Educational Society, who continues to play a key role in integrating value-based education into the JBRES learning environment.

The session concluded with a renewed sense of purpose among the attendees—empowered to lead with integrity, live with meaning, and work towards lasting impact in their careers and communities.