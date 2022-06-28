Veena & Vani defies all odds, secures good grades in Inter results

Hyderabad: There are many successful stories that many defy all odds to achieve it and and such one comes to light after the release of Intermediate exam results. We have heard of Vani and Veena, the two conjoined twins who had defied all odds and had passed the Intermediate Exams in first class on Tuesday. Veena has scored 712 marks and Vani secured 707 marks in results declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod congratulated the twins for their achievement on the occasion.

The Minister also said that all the necessary facilities will be provided for their higher education. Veena and Vani will always have the support of the State government, she said.

It is worthy to mention that both of them wrote the intermediate exams themselves. In class 10, Veena scored 9.3 GPA and Vani got 9.2 GPA.

It is to mention here that on Tuesday Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the intermediate exams results 2022.