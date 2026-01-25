Swachchandra rally spurs sanitation awareness at medical college

Vijayawada: The ‘Swarnandhra–Swachchandra’ (SASA) programme was organised at Siddhartha Government Medical College in Vijayawada on Saturday with the aim of promoting awareness about sanitation, hygiene, and public health among students, staff, and the surrounding community.

The event began with a vibrant rally within the college campus, where students, faculty, and staff participated enthusiastically, holding banners and placards urging cleanliness and discouraging open defecation. The programme also focused on awareness about regular cleaning and maintenance of septic tanks, proper disposal of waste, and the collective responsibility of the community in promoting sanitation.

Following the rally, an oath-taking ceremony was conducted at the seminar hall, during which participants pledged to maintain personal hygiene, uphold sanitation standards, and contribute actively to creating a clean and healthy environment in the college and their communities. SASA Nodal Officer VV Sarvanarayana Babu and other officials were also present, overseeing the activities and interacting with participants to reinforce the importance of sanitation awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr. A Edukondalu Rao emphasised that cleanliness is not just essential for individual health but also forms the foundation of a healthier, more hygienic Andhra Pradesh. He urged students, faculty, and staff to incorporate regular hygiene practices into their daily routines, maintain both personal and public cleanliness, and ensure the proper use of household and communal toilets to eliminate open defecation.

Dr Rao further highlighted that even small, consistent actions by individuals—such as proper waste disposal, maintaining toilets, and keeping surroundings clean—can collectively bring about a significant improvement in public health and environmental sanitation, setting a positive example for the wider community. a significant impact on public health and environmental hygiene.

Dr S Govindu, Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM) and Vice Principal, along with Prof D Srinivas, assistant professors, Senior Residents (SRs), Post Graduates (PGs), Under Graduates (UGs), and other teaching and non-teaching staff actively participated in the programme.