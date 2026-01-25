Rampant India crush Kiwis by 7 wickets

Bulawayo: Skipper Ayush Mhatre’s 27-ball 53 underlined India’s another dominant show as they notched a crushing seven-wicket victory via DLS method over New Zealand in the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

An all-round India won a truncated game of 37-overs-per-side with complete ease, stamping their authority in the competition with another big victory.

Chasing a revised target of 130, India made 130 for three in a mere 13.3 overs to record their third consecutive win and top Group B.

RS Ambrish (8-1-29-4) and Henil Patel (7.2-1-23-3) led the bowling charge early for India who had asked New Zealand to bat first in damp conditions of the rain-truncated game.

New Zealand were reduced to 69 for 7 as Indian bowlers continued to strike right from the word go, and eventually bowled the Kiwis out for 135 in 36.2 overs. Snehith Reddy (10) was the only New Zealand batter among the top five to score in double digits.

Even as the lower-order resisted, New Zealand never had enough runs on the board. Jacob Cotter (23), Callum Samson (37) and Selwin Sanjay (28) added some valuable late runs for New Zealand but none of them could impose themselves against the Indians, for whom the trio of Khilan Patel, Mohamed Enaan and Kanish Chouhan claimed a wicket each.

In reply, India lost Aaron George (7) early but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40 off 23 balls; 2 fours, 3 sixes) and skipper Mhatre led the response with a robust 76-run stand for the second wicket.

Both Sooryavanshi and Mhatre struck at over 150 to pulverise the New Zealand bowlers, who just did not have enough to defend. Sooryavanshi, however, missed his personal milestone when Jaskaran Sandhu had him caught by Mason Clarke.

But Mhatre raised a fine fifty, falling for 53 off 27 balls with two fours and six sixes, caught by Flynn Morey off Selwin. The pair of Vihaan Malhotra (17 not out) and Vedant Trivedi (13 not out) then took India over the line halfway through the 14th over.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 135 all out in 36.2 overs (Callum Samson 37; RS Ambrish 4/29, Henil Patel 3/23) lost to India: 130 for 3 in 13.3 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 40, Ayush Mhatre 53; Selwin Sanjay 1/22) by seven wickets.