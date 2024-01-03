Veerlapalli holds courteous meeting with Dy CM

Rangareddy: In a gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar met with Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka. The rendezvous, held on the auspicious occasion of the New Year, exemplified the spirit of camaraderie and shared vision for the development of the region.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka extended a warm welcome to Shankar, honouring him with a traditional shawl and a vibrant bouquet. The duo engaged in constructive discussions, with a particular focus on the developmental initiatives and prospects for the Shadnagar Constituency.