- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 January, 2024
- Govt moots new Metro Rail phase II & III in Hyd
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 January 2024
- Explosion in drainage in Hyderabad creates tense moments
- Competitions for students on Ambedkar’s life
- Centre to resolve rifts between AP, TN fishers: Minister Rupala
- LVPEI gets patent for novel stem cell therapy
- YSRTP to merge with Congress tomorrow
- MANUU signs MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye
- YSRCP announces incharges for 27 constituencies
Veerlapalli holds courteous meeting with Dy CM
Rangareddy: In a gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar met with Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka. The rendezvous, held on the auspicious occasion of the New Year, exemplified the spirit of camaraderie and shared vision for the development of the region.
During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka extended a warm welcome to Shankar, honouring him with a traditional shawl and a vibrant bouquet. The duo engaged in constructive discussions, with a particular focus on the developmental initiatives and prospects for the Shadnagar Constituency.
