  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Veerlapalli holds courteous meeting with Dy CM

Veerlapalli holds courteous meeting with Dy CM
x
Highlights

Rangareddy: In a gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar met with Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka. The...

Rangareddy: In a gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar met with Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka. The rendezvous, held on the auspicious occasion of the New Year, exemplified the spirit of camaraderie and shared vision for the development of the region.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka extended a warm welcome to Shankar, honouring him with a traditional shawl and a vibrant bouquet. The duo engaged in constructive discussions, with a particular focus on the developmental initiatives and prospects for the Shadnagar Constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X