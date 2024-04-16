Veerlapalli Shankar leads Mudiraj Community’s support rally for CM

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar led a convoy of 120 vehicles carrying members of the Mudiraj community to the Narayanapet Jana Jatara Sabha. The event, aimed at showcasing the community's endorsement of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initiatives for their welfare, witnessed leaders paying homage to the statue of Paddaga Sayanna before proceeding with the programme.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to the well-being of Mudirajus in Telangana has garnered praise from local leaders, with MLA Veerlapalli Shankar affirming the community's backing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by Mudiraju Sangam leaders Ramulu, Nallamoni Sridhar, and others, MLA Shankar emphasised the significance of Revanth Reddy's efforts in advancing the interests of Mudirajus across the State.

During the event, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and former MLA Pratap Reddy commended Revanth Reddy's decision to establish corporations for 16 castes, hailing it as a historic milestone. They recalled the jubilation expressed by Mudirajus following the Cabinet's decision and highlighted the community's gratitude towards the Chief Minister, symbolised by offering milk to his image across the State.

MLA Shankar reiterated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to justice for all sections of society, drawing inspiration from the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He emphasised the significance of establishing corporations for 16 castes, stating that it would offer much-needed assistance to all communities, including the Mudirajus, who are indebted to the government for setting up the Mudiraj Corporation.