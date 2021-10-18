Vegetable prices skyrocket in Hyderabad after rains

Following the rains Telangana and the state's capital Hyderabad, the vegetable prices went up in the city including tomatoes, green chillies and onions.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 30 per kg in Bowenpally market, the largest in the city while in rythu bazaar, it is Rs 32 per kg i.e. the prices hiked by three times compared to last month when the tomatoes were available at Rs 10 per kg.

About 95 per cent of the tomatoes have arrived in the city are from neighbouring states due to the rains while only 23 quintals were from Telangana.

The prices of green chillies which were available at Rs 15 per kg also rose to Rs 35 per kg on Sunday. Meanwhile, Onions are being sold in the range of Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg Other vegetables like capsicum and drumsticks are also being sold at high prices at Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg respectively.

The vegetables are being available at cheaper prices in the market compared to rythu bazaars.