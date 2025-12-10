Vegetable surge: Fresh Rangareddy produce floods Hyderabad markets

Rangareddy:As the markets in Hyderabad and its outskirts are currently filled with seasonal green and leafy vegetables, coupled with increased consumer footfall, the prices remain high, making it difficult for people to purchase desired produce.Most of the seasonal vegetables available in markets, both in the city and on the outskirts, have arrived from bordering districts, including Rangareddy district.

The Kharif season this year has filled the markets with loads of seasonal vegetables, roots, and herbages that are generally grown in the Rangareddy district. Among the prominent crops, varieties of tomato, carrot, cauliflowers, green chillies, gourds, and spinach dominate the markets once again.

According to official statistics, varieties of tomatoes were grown in a total extent of 6,401.81 acres in the district this season. Among the 25mandals, Manchal alone contributes to 1,917.37 acres of tomatoes and dominates the list of mandals producing the juice fruit.

Yacharam mandal stood second in the list with 730.24 acres of tomato cultivation this season, followed by Kandukur 704.03 acres, Chevella 564.13 acres, Farooqnagar 475.32 acres, Ibrahimpatnam 429.35 acres, Shabad 353.17 acres, Maheshwaram 270.08 acres, Kadthal 238.17 acres, Moinabad 156.28 acres, and Nandigama 108.18 acres.

Apart from tomato cultivation, the district also witnessed a bountiful crop of carrots, cauliflowers, green chilli, ridge gourd, and leafy vegetables like spinach.Carrots were grown in an extent of 3,683.94 acres of area in the district during the year 2025.

Chevella mandal alone saw cultivation of the root vegetable in 3,006.29 acres of area, followed by Shabad mandal with 637.26 acres of crop area.Similarly, cauliflower was grown in 215.54 acres, green chilli in 240.14 acres, ridge gourd in 154.35 acres, and spinach in 158.75 acres this season.

“In order to encourage the farmers for cultivation of green and leafy veggies, especially the green gourds, the government continues to support them with welfare schemes that include financial and logistical assistance worth Rs 30,000,” informed K Suresh Rathod, District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer, Rangareddy district.

This year, he said, a number of 533 farmers have benefited from the Rainfed Agriculture Area Development (RAD) scheme being implemented through the Horticulture department in the district.Under the RAD programme, meant to expand vegetable crop area and production, a financial and logistical assistance of Rs 30,000 is being provided to small and marginal farmers in the district, mainly to ensure the production of safe and healthy green vegetables.

“As an initial input assistance, a cash amount of Rs 10,000 is being provided to purchase seed, land preparation, organic manures, and fertilisers,”said the official, adding that “a logistical support worth Rs 20,000 is also being provided at a later stage for making organic anures, vermin-beds, and plastic crates to transport vegetables to the market. This includes honey bees along with beehives to encourage farmers for growing vegetables.”

Elaborating further about the eligibility criterion, the official said farmers must have a minimum of 20 guntas of crop area with any type of vegetables. Besides, they must be having one species of cattle like chicken, sheep, and goats etc., and at least five forest species of plants in the premises to avail the scheme benefit.