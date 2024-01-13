Vehicular traffic increases at Pantangi Toll Plaza, about 53,000 passengers travelled in 18 hours

There is a significant increase in traffic congestion on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway due to the Sankranti festival and people traveling to their hometowns. The Pantangi Toll Plaza and Korla Pahad in the Nalgonda district has seen a higher number of vehicles compared to last year, which indicates the increased traffic flow.

At Pantangi Toll Plaza, 53,000 vehicles passed through from Thursday midnight to Friday evening. This is a substantial increase compared to last year, when only 60,000 vehicles traveled throughout the entire day. Additionally, this year, over 50,000 vehicles traveled in just 18 hours.

To manage the increased traffic, GMR has opened ten toll booths on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada side at Pantangi Toll Plaza. Similarly, eight toll booths were opened at Korla Pahad. However, despite these efforts, congestion continues at both locations.

In addition to road congestion, bus stations and railway stations in Telugu states, such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, are also experiencing overcrowding with a surge in passengers. To accommodate the rush, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses.

These services are running without any additional charges to ease the travel burden on the passengers during this festive season.

