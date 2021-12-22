VGF Charitable Trust donates bicycles to girl students

Karimnagar: Vidyarthi Global Foundation (VGF) Charitable Trust of Khammam distributed bicycles for students and green boards, dual desks and printers for a government school here on Tuesday.

Additional Judge Srivani and additional Collector Garima Agarwal distributed the material at Government Girls' School at Mankammatota in Karimnagar, Addressing the students, Srivani said that children should pay attention to their studies to excel in their lives.

She inspired the students that she had reached to the level of Additional Judge by studying in a public school and explained about different legal matters to the students.

Garima Agarwal said that she too had gone to a government school. She told the girls to let go of the feeling of inferiority for being a girl child.

Whether it was poverty or studying in a government school could not hinder one's progress.

The Director, VGF Trust, B. Narasimham said that they had carried out various service programmes on behalf of their trust in the past and would continue to do so with the aim of promoting girls' education in the state.

The event was attended by VGF Trust members K Vijaya, Nageswara Rao and 53rd Division Corporator Peddapelli Jitender, Principals Y Manjula, HM, teachers and others.