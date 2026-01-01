VHP demands global intervention to halt ‘massacre’ of Hindus in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Expressing grave concern over the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday urged international human rights organisations to intervene and safeguard the minority community in the neighbouring country.

VHP leader P Balaswamy expressed deep anguish over the plight of Hindus, stating that the community is suffering immensely under a wave of targeted attacks. He highlighted the gruesome nature of the violence, noting that before the shock of Deepu Chandra Das being tortured and burnt alive had subsided, another youth, Amrit Mandal, was brutally murdered. Adding to the tally of recent tragedies, a third young man, Bhajendra Biswas, was shot dead. Balaswamy pointed out the alarming severity of the situation, with three Hindu youths killed in just two weeks.

Balaswamy alleged that it was deeply regrettable that the Bangladeshi government had failed to take decisive action to stop the atrocities. He demanded that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the country’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus, be immediately withdrawn. The VHP leader accused Yunus of ignoring the unrest and even inciting violence through inaction.

The VHP has called for a collective global response to ensure that the lives and dignity of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are protected from further “heinous acts” of mob violence.