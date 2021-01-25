Vice President launches integrated weapons design centre in Hyderabad

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday launched integrated weapons design centre here at DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile complex in Hyderabad.

The officials explained the various ongoing projects and technological developments of missile complex laboratories namely Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI). They also demonstrated a range of indigenously developed missile systems and avionics technologies.

The Vice President inaugurating the Integrated Weapon System Design Centre at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Complex in Hyderabad today. #DRDO #DRDL pic.twitter.com/yzfh0UtP2V — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 25, 2021

The Integrated Weapon System Design facility is said to increase the capability in design and development of command and control systems for surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems. "The centre will give thrust to the overall system design and evaluation methodology for state-of-the-art missile systems and will help in improving the performance of missiles. This will play a major role in the realization of highly complex futuristic aerospace & defence systems," a release said.



Venkaiah Naidu also inaugurated seminar hall and a new missile technology exposition that display missile technologies and weapon systems.