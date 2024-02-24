‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ getting T people's support: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad:BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman on Friday asserted that the Congress-led Opposition alliance neither has an agenda, sincerity, nor a leader to match Prime Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, he said the Opposition alliance has come together to protect their interests and work for their families. Dr Laxman said the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ entered its fourth day and covered 45 Assembly segments drawing huge support from people across the State. "People say Abi ki Bar Charsau par and Phir Ek bar Modi Sarkar."

He accused both the Congress and BRS, in their bid to prevent the BJP from winning major seats in the ensuing Parliament elections, joining hands to play diversion politics. ‘Both parties are resorting to cheap politics levelling baseless allegations and personal attacks against BJP leaders, instead of talking about development and welfare agenda of nine and half years of Modi government. People are increasingly questioning the Congress government in the State why it is trying to protect the BRS from corruption and failing to take any policy decisions to implement its six guarantees. The Congress party imposed a pre-condition to implement the guarantees linking to winning majority seats in the LS elections exposing its doubtful face in fulfilling electoral promises’.

Dr. Laxman said the yatra is creating awareness about Modi's achievements and schemes and development activities implemented in Telangana. How the Centre has ensured lifting 25 crore people out of poverty. ‘While, the Congress regime is raked with scandals, corruption, dynastic policies, appeasing the minorities and playing with feelings of Hindus. He said people are taking strong exception to the Congress insult by rejecting to take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. ‘The BRS regime misused 1,100 acres of temple lands of lord Ram in Sitharampur and alienated another 500 acres near the Fab City’.

He warned that "the party will launch an agitation against deprivation of lands to temples for their restoration." The MP asserted that the yatra will bring a sea change as people cutting across party lines are supporting "Modi for nation, we are for Modi, and

Backing the party to win a majority LS seats in the elections.