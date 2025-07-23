Vijaya Dairy must be modernised: Tummala

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that strong measures should be taken to promote modernisation of dairy units. On Tuesday, Tummala inspected the Vijaya Dairy Unit in Khammam and laid the foundation stone for various development works in the 15th division.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister instructed engineering officials to prepare proposals to ensure that there is no need to purchase electricity from outside. He urged for installing solar panels in the Vijaya Dairy Unit and that clean water should be supplied from the municipality.

The Minister said that the drains in the colony around Vijaya Dairy are coming into the company, and for this, work should be done on drain diversion and construction of compound walls. He also said that steps should be taken for the modernization of Vijaya Dairy chilling units in Khammam district.

He said that due to the decrease in dairy products in our state, there is a need to bring milk from other states, and adulterated milk made with urea is increasing. He said that Vijaya Dairy should be modernised, cost-cutting, and income should be increased.

Later, Tummala laid the foundation stone for the construction of internal CC roads and drains to be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh in Kothagudem SC Colony and for the construction of CC drains to be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh on Kothagudem Veterinary Hospital Road in Khammam City, 15th Division. New ration cards were distributed to the beneficiaries. City Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, corporators, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, Vijaya Dairy DD Ravikumar, public representatives, officials, and others participated in these programmes.