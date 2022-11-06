Vikas Raj said that there was no confusion in the results and everything was transparent

Talking to media on the allegations of delay, the CEO Vikas Raj said that the observer was looking after the results.

The process is very very transparent, political parties are there officials are there. After signing by the observer the results are announced. There are 47 candidates hence there was delay.

Every round is at least taking half an hour. Every candidate's result should be looked at seriously. Replying to a question, he said that in other states there are less candidates. Everything is being looked after by the political parties and observer and there is no scope for irregularities, the CEO said.