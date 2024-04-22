‘Viksit Bharat’ only through ‘Modi Guarantee’: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday released the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. He addressed a joint media conference along with BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman, while asserting that the party was seeking to correct ‘injustices, irregularities, corruption and nepotism’ committed by the Congress in the last 70 years.

Reddy said that till 2047, India will be moving ahead with the ‘Modi Guarantee’ to build ‘Viksit Bharat’. “After three decades, we have given a stable government to the country; this is Modi’s guarantee. Terrorist attacks have come down.

We are fighting Naxalites; this is Modi’s guarantee. The corrupt have gone to jail. Iron-fist attitude against corruption will be our motto; this is Modi’s guarantee. We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. Tomorrow, we will become the third-largest economy in the world; this is Modi’s guarantee.”

He said, “The world is watching what India will say; this is Modi’s guarantee. Quality education for all, health care and a home to live in; this is Modi’s guarantee. To make India a Vishwa Guru again with the participation of all sections of the country is Modi’s guarantee.”

Reddy said ‘PM-Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, a

programme to feed the poor, has been continued for the next five years. “The ‘Zero Electricity Bill’ under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ has also been introduced. Under the Ayushmann Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Health Mandir systems will be further strengthened. The party would pave the way for quality healthcare along with IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. Universities will be upgraded. The (Nari Shakti) would make three crore rural women millionaires needed for the key sectors,” he added.

Dr Laxman said people could clearly make a distinction between the election manifestos of the party and the Congress. He criticised the Congress manifesto ‘for heralding the colonial British mindset of divide and rule policy by encouraging divisive politics.

“The Congress Nyaya Patra is meant to play vote bank politics provoking people in the name of community, religion and region. While the party is aiming for ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Congress agenda is ‘Vibhajit Bharat’. The Congress manifesto reflects the Muslim League’s manifesto of pre-independence. The BJP is moving with a vision for youth, women, farmers and the poor to shape ‘Viksit Bharat’, said Dr Laxman.