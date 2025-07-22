Villagers, alumni lend help to develop govt schools

Karimnagar: Many schools in the united Karimnagar district are on the path of development with the participation of the villagers and former students.

The schools that were once on the verge of closure due to low student enrollments are now a match for private schools as a result of the efforts of the villagers, teachers and former students. People and public representatives are solving the problems in the schools where their children study and from time to time ensuring that the number of students does not decrease. They took collective decisions for developing Donur and Jain government schools in Dharmapuri mandal.

Jain Primary School used to have 32 students. In 2018-19, the villagers, parents of the students, teachers and public representatives decided to jointly develop the school. Attention was paid to the construction of school buildings with the help of the government.

The youth handed over 40 benches. Plates and drinking water facilities were provided to the students. Since there was only one teacher then, two private volunteers were appointed. Currently, there are 75 students and two government teachers.

Donur Government Primary School was functioning with 32 students in the 2018-19 academic year amidst meager facilities. Due to the presence of only one teacher and other problems, the villagers used to send their children to private schools. In 2018, a teacher named Kasetti Ramesh, who came here on transfer, paved the way for the development of the school.

The construction of additional classrooms, drinking water, electricity facilities, and wall structures were completed after representation to the authorities. The villagers also used their own funds to install a sound system, distribute smart TVs, and appointed a volunteer. They painted pictures on the walls. They drilled a borewell and provided water facilities. As part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme, dual desks, green boards, staff furniture, and toilets were installed. Currently, there are 3 classrooms. This academic year, 102 students are studying and four teachers are working.

Donur school headmistress Swapnapriya told The Hans India that the parents of the students and the villagers are playing a key role in the development of the school. They actively participate in the monthly meeting and solve problems. They are doing things like painting the walls, sanitation, and providing drinking water facilities. We will work to make the school more efficient.

Although Kannegondla is the last village of Dornakal mandal (Todella Gudem), installing a school bell made of bronze in our village is a unique thing in the joint district. The construction of this school took place 70 years ago with the intention that everyone in the village should study and everyone should develop is a testament to the leadership skills of the village elders of that time.

The school's Alumni, Padala Lachaiah and Sunkara Srinivas who are currently working as Government teachers, said that their school has made many people intellectuals, employees, businessmen, and ideal farmers and they are now supporting its development.

The former students have set an example by providing necessary equipment worth Rs 1 lakh to a primary school in Kolanur, Peddapalli district.

The 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' WhatsApp group platform has already developed the government school in many ways. In addition to painting the school in colours to match the private school, they have also provided the necessary facilities.

A donation of various equipment worth Rs 1 lakh was made recently. The 2002-03 SSC batch and several former students jointly donated desks, benches, clocks, podiums, two-in-one boards, trampolines, and water tanks.

NTPC employee Jeeguru Ilaiah donated sports equipment to high school students. Speaking on the occasion, several former students said that there is an indescribable joy in studying in a government school and growing up.

They explained that they are working hard to provide all kinds of facilities to the children studying here. The MEO and former students praised the role of teachers in increasing the number of students from 49 to 150.

In ZPHS Girls School, Peddapalli around 456 students are present, Katta Karuna Sri, SA Physical Science(HM) and Thandra Aruna played a crucial role in strengthening the school.