Villages in Telangana State shut doors for outsiders to curb virus spread

Hyderabad: As the coronavirus continues to spread in the State, villages have been shutting down and not allowing new persons to enter to prevent the entry of the virus. These villages have put up sign boards at the borders stating that strangers and new persons would not be allowed. In few villages the sarpanches have been leading the preventive measures.



The elected representatives of the villages have been taking up campaign on the danger of coronavirus and seeking the support of the villagers to control its spread. They have been informing the importance of personal hygiene to the residents.

Though the people of the rural areas thought that they would not be hit by the virus, slowly they are realising that it would not be possible to prevent the spread of it unless some precautions are taken.

As the virus is spreading due to the entry of foreign returned, they have been keeping an eye on the people who are reaching their villages. Even people who are living in cities are also arriving at their own villages due to the lockdown.

The officials have instructed the Gram Panchayat secretaries to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus. They have instructed that the panchayat secretaries should identify the people who have come from foreign countries and if any found they should be quarantined.

The officials of the district led by the collectors have been holding teleconferences regularly and monitoring the situation. District level officials of various departments are taking part in them.

The collectors have directed the GP secretaries to collect the details of those also who come from other states and areas for livelihood. Social distance should be observed strictly at the work places.

All the shops should be closed by evening 6 pm and curfew should be maintained strictly. The number of people attending the funeral should not cross 20 members. The GP staff has been told to ensure no mobbing at any place and police personnel have been told to enforce the restrictions.

However, the villagers are suffering due to no transport facilities and travelling on foot for kilometres together to get medical assistance. They are also facing scarcity of groceries.