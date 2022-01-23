  • Menu
Vinod Kumar tests positive for Covid

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has tested positive for Covic-19.

He said "I 've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.

I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions".

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Please be safe and take care", Vinod said in a tweet.

