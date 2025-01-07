Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers

Tensions erupted in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, as violent protests unfolded near the BJP office and Gandhi Bhavan. The unrest stemmed from a series of comments made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, which were directed at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The protests, led by Congress workers, escalated into violent clashes, resulting in injuries and significant disruption.

Protesters, furious over Bidhuri's remarks, surrounded the BJP office in Nampally, hurling eggs and stones at the building. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with BJP and Congress workers engaging in physical altercations. Police were forced to intervene to restore order, though several individuals sustained injuries during the confrontation. Later, the protests shifted to Gandhi Bhavan, where BJP supporters retaliated. BJP Yuva Morcha members breached barricades and vandalized flex banners, signaling their outrage over the attack on their office.

The police attempted to control the escalating violence with lathi charges, detaining several protesters from both sides. Despite their efforts, the situation remained tense throughout the day.

BJP Telangana President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the attack on the BJP office, accusing Congress leaders of orchestrating the violence. Reddy claimed that Congress party workers, allegedly aided by goons, were responsible for the attack on BJP offices and leaders. He expressed outrage over the police’s response, criticizing them for standing by while BJP leaders were assaulted with stones and sticks. Reddy warned Congress that any further provocations would not go unanswered, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to intervene before the BJP was forced to take stronger action.

Reddy’s remarks echoed a broader frustration within the BJP over what they perceive as a lack of law and order under the current administration. He highlighted that the BJP’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

In contrast, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Goud expressed concern over the violent turn of events. Goud called for peaceful, democratic protests, acknowledging the right to condemn BJP leaders' remarks but highlighting that violence was not the solution. He also condemned the attack on BJP leaders, urging all political parties to cooperate in maintaining public order.

The unrest began after BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri made controversial comments during a campaign rally in Delhi. Bidhuri, who is contesting the Kalkaji assembly seat, remarked that he would "turn Delhi's roads into Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks" if his party came to power. The comment, widely seen as an insult to the Congress leader, sparked outrage across the political spectrum.

Though Bidhuri later retracted his statement, the controversy continued to simmer, leading to the protests in Hyderabad. Congress workers, particularly those aligned with the party’s Telangana wing, took to the streets to express their anger over the BJP leader's words, culminating in the violent clashes that unfolded throughout the day.

The incident has added to the already strained political climate in Telangana, where the BJP and Congress have been at odds over various issues. The state has witnessed increasing polarization, with both parties accusing each other of inciting violence and undermining democratic processes.