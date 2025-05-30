VIP Felicitates Rural Girl Toppers, Awards Scholarships for Academic Excellence

Live
Mahabubnagar: In a heartening initiative to promote girl child education, Villages In Partnership (VIP) organised a felicitation ceremony at its office premises in Mahabubnagar today. The event honoured seven girl students from government schools across Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy districts who excelled in their Intermediate first-year examinations.
These students, all of whom had earlier been recognised as Mandal Toppers for their outstanding performance in Class 10 Telugu Medium government schools, have now repeated their success at the Intermediate level, becoming toppers in their respective streams.
As a mark of encouragement, VIP awarded each of these toppers a cash prize of ₹1,116 and a deposit of ₹5,000. The event was presided over by VIP Executive Secretary Sri TKS Sarma, who handed over the certificates, while Executive Director Dr T. Nagender Swamy addressed the gathering online via Zoom, applauding the students and parents for their hard work and dedication.
The list of toppers included:
M. Gouri (Addakal, Mahabubnagar) – MLT, 485/500
S. Anusha (Gandeed, Mahabubnagar) – MPC, 451/470
K. Raghavi (Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar) – BPC, 408/440
G. Swapna (Mahabubnagar) – CEC, 469/500
G. Kurumamma (Makthal, Narayanpet) – CEC, 479/500
K. Gouthami (Narayanpet) – MPC, 456/470
M. Pallavi (Gopalpet, Wanaparthy) – MPC, 467/470
The program was attended by the students’ parents and VIP service partners, who appreciated the girls’ achievements. VIP’s initiative aims to inspire more rural girls to pursue higher education and achieve academic excellence. Ends.