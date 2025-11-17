Vivekanand alleges Kavitha falling into Cong trap

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the comments made by the Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the BRS party whip in the Assembly KP Vivekanand on Sunday said that she had fallen in the trap of the Congress party and her comments would benefit the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, KP Vivekanand said that Kavitha had made certain statements before the Jubilee Hills election and spoke differently after the results. “If she wants, she is free to form her own political party, but she should focus on playing a constructive role. We respect her as KCR’s daughter, but it is disappointing to see her criticizing KTR, Harish Rao, and former ministers,” Vivekanand said.

The BRS leader questioned why issues were being raised now, asking why similar concerns were never voiced during the 10 years when Kavitha served as an MP and MLC under the KCR government. “What is the purpose of making remarks against the BRS and former ministers only after the Jubilee Hills by-election results were announced?” he asked.

He questioned for whose benefit Kavitha was making such remarks and advised her to introspect. “Can’t she see the anarchy, rowdyism, and the manner in which Congress leaders won the bypolls?” he asked.

He alleged that Kavitha had fallen into the trap of the Congress party, which is why she was criticising former BRS ministers. He said that as KCR’s daughter, she is held in high regard by BRS leaders and activists and has always been given a respected position in the party.

Vivekanand said that KCR is the saviour of Telangana and that the people of the state want him to return as Chief Minister with open arms. He added that KCR, who achieved Telangana, is revered as a Mahatma. Vivekanand further stated that his daughter Kavitha is highly respected by all party workers, and speaking against the BRS in this manner goes against the party’s traditions.