Minister Sridhar Babu Inaugurates CLEARTELLIGENCE India Office

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has welcomed another international company with the launch of "CLEARTELLIGENCE," an AI and Data Analytics firm, which has set up its first India Delivery and Operations Center in the city. The office was formally inaugurated by State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sridhar Babu expressed his delight over CLEARTELLIGENCE choosing Hyderabad for its India headquarters. He emphasized the company's role in AI, data engineering, business intelligence, and cloud solutions. He also announced that post-Ugadi, preparations are underway to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious "AI City" project in Maheshwaram. The government plans to develop this prestigious Future City on 200 acres, aligning with sustainable growth to cater to future generations. Several global tech companies have already expressed interest in investing in this AI City.

The Minister further stated that Telangana is positioning itself as a hub for emerging technologies, competing with other states across India. He highlighted the state’s initiatives in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity by establishing Centers of Excellence and shared plans to introduce a center for Quantum Computing soon. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Hyderabad a global tech destination and assured continued support to investors. According to him, Telangana's greatest asset is its talented youth, and fostering innovation is crucial in tackling modern technological challenges.

Owen Frivold, CEO of CLEARTELLIGENCE, expressed his excitement about launching the India office in Hyderabad, calling it a vibrant and rapidly growing tech city. He thanked the IT Minister and the Telangana government for their guidance and support, which played a crucial role in making this initiative successful. He emphasized that CLEARTELLIGENCE operates with a people-first approach. The company, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, specializes in data and analytics consulting. It helps organizations leverage modern data technologies for strategic business decisions, offering services in strategic advisory, cloud computing, data management, data visualization, AI, and machine learning. Using advanced tools like Snowflake and Tableau, the company provides end-to-end analytics solutions across various industries, driving digital transformation.

Anil Bharadwa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CLEARTELLIGENCE, extended his gratitude to the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government. He particularly acknowledged the IT Minister’s contribution in transforming Hyderabad into a global technology powerhouse. He also lauded the visionary plans for Future City and Fourth City, expressing optimism about the company's growth in Hyderabad with the government's support.

Murali, Founder of MM Info Technologies, played a crucial role in bringing CLEARTELLIGENCE to Hyderabad. He revealed that when the company sought his advice on the best location for their India office, he strongly recommended Hyderabad, considering the conducive ecosystem created by the Telangana government. Although the company initially explored Bengaluru, they ultimately chose Hyderabad due to the state’s pro-business policies and IT Minister Sridhar Babu’s proactive support for new companies. Murali expressed confidence that this launch would generate hundreds of employment opportunities.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu, along with Owen Frivold, Anil Bharadwaj, and other key officials, extended special appreciation to Murali and Harikrishna (Director) for their instrumental roles in making this initiative a reality.

